Putnam Investments LLC Sells 876 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 25.6% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $198.40 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

