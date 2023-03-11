Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PRM stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.