Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,668 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

