Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,693 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.13 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

