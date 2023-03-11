Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,693 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $32.13 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

