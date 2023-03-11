Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

