Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price to $9.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEAT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock worth $68,960.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 351,833 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

