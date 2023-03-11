Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

CEQP opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.