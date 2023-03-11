Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $13.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Tremor International in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Tremor International Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.90.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
