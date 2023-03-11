Kevin Martin Burke Sells 60,000 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 5.2 %

SUP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 145,084 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

