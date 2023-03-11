Insider Selling: Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CEO Sells $389,003.67 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $389,003.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,313.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -269.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

