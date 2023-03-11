Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $360,150.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

