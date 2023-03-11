Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $303,381.60 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

