Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells $433,954.56 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $433,954.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 6th, Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30.

Shares of SUP opened at $6.02 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a P/E ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUP. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

