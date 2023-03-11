Ferguson’s (FERG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.77) to GBX 9,630 ($115.80) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($137.09) to £128 ($153.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.24) to GBX 9,890 ($118.93) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

