Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
TMCI opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
