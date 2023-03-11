Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TMCI opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

In related news, insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $50,650.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,216,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $50,650.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,380 shares in the company, valued at $135,216,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 504,915 shares of company stock worth $11,850,885 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

