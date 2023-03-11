Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $320,250.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Splunk Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

