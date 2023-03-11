Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
