Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

