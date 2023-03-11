Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $447,246.31 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

