HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $415,740.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,492,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,849,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

HireRight stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRT. Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

