Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

