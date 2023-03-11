Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Further Reading
