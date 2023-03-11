Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

