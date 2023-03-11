Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe Sells 2,690 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

JAZZ stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

