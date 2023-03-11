Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe Sells 2,690 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
JAZZ stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
