Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $5.50

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

Olaplex Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

