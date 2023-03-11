Needham & Company LLC Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

