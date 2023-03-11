BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 96.7% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCDA. Dawson James cut BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other BioCardia news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 595,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.05 on Friday. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

