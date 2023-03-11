Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Increases By 473.5%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 473.5% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of AMST opened at $2.80 on Friday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

