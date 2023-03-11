Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Stock Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aravive

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

