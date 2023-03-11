American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at American Software

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,056 shares of company stock worth $248,530. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Software

American Software Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

