Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.15. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.26.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
