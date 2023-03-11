Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.15. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

