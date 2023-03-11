Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLCP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

Atlanticus Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

