Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 10,383,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXLA. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

