Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

ASPA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Abri SPAC I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Abri SPAC I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 55.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250,473 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

