Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 284,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 146,550 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 521,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

