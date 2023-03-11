American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.19.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

