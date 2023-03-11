Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Drops By 43.7%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 753,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVROBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in AVROBIO by 34.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,494,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 899,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVROBIO Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

