VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

BBH opened at $151.32 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.59.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.749 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

