Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Stock Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Assertio

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

