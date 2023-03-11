Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 47,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Arrival has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

