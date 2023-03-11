Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Rises By 196.6%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a growth of 196.6% from the February 13th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ARBE opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.50. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

