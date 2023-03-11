Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $82.50

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

