nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

