NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after acquiring an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,986,000 after acquiring an additional 200,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.