Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at TD Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

NRGV opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

