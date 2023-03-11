Citigroup Trims MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Target Price to $1.25

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MPLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. MultiPlan has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.48.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
