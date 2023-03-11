Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXFR. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

LXFR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

