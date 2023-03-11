Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXFR. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Luxfer Stock Down 3.6 %
LXFR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.
Luxfer Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Featured Stories
