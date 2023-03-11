Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LCI stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
