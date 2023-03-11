Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

LCI stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

