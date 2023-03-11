Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $180.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

KEYS opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.74.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,467,000 after acquiring an additional 179,466 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

