StockNews.com Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $730.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Articles

