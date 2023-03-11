Truist Financial Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $165.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

