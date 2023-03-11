Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.